Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,457 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

