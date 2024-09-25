Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $729.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

