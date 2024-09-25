Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bank OZK worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 207,341 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $8,437,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

