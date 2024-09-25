Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 140,500 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 140,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 566,367 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 612.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 56.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 45,914 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE FF opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

