Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 51,050.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.75.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $241.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

