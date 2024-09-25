Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dover by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $192.74 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $193.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

