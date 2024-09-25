Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 3,539 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12,203.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 440,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 158,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

