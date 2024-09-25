Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TPG by 45.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth $4,009,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after buying an additional 336,665 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TPG from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,199.91%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

