Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16,455.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 516,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

