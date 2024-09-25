Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 353,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after buying an additional 239,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

