Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12,448.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

