Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 8,990,369 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,990,369 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,139,854.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $229,114.49.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $160,777.62.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $333,790.08.

Five Point Stock Performance

Five Point stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $481.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 16.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 962,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 134,472 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 8.1% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 128,015 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.