Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 3,091 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 77,275.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

