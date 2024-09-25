Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,623 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

