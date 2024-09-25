Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell Sells 30,159 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $638.20 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $635.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

