Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman Sells 621,335 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 621,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.76 ($25.18), for a total value of A$22,840,274.60 ($15,644,023.70).

Gregory (Greg) Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 333,333 shares of Goodman Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$35.63 ($24.40), for a total value of A$11,876,654.79 ($8,134,695.06).

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Goodman Group Announces Dividend

About Goodman Group

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

