Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.