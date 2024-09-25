ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after purchasing an additional 926,657 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.