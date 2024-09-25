AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at $104,824,522.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE:AB opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $28,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AB

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.