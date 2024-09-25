AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at $104,824,522.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
NYSE:AB opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $28,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.95.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
