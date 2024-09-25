Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.