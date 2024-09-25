Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Insperity has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $119.40.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $42,085,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.