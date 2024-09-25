Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,700 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.