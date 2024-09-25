Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFS. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 235.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth $224,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of BFS opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $993.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $66.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.42%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

