Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 211,900 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $111.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 996,748 shares of company stock worth $104,640,053. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

