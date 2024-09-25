Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Artesian Resources worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $375.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

