Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $149,376.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at $484,039.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.