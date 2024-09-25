Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,006,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 103,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

MFG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

