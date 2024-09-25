Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 88,100 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

