Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $9.20 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,148.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

