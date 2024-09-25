Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Camden National worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $578.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.72. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

