Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

