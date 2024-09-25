Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 277,311 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $21,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

