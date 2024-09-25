UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UWM by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE:UWMC opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $824.84 million, a P/E ratio of 287.67 and a beta of 1.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $45,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 94.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

