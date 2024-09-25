Rhumbline Advisers Has $609,000 Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 204,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $458.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Stitch Fix
Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix
In other news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stitch Fix
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.