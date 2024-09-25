Rhumbline Advisers Has $609,000 Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 204,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $458.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

