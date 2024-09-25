Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 279,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $162.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

