Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Annexon worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,504 and sold 17,388 shares valued at $107,072. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

