Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.37 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Cboe Global Markets worth $96,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

