Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.55 Million Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter worth approximately $11,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 186.36%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.