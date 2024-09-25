Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.11 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $96,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $463.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

