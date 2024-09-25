Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.68% of Mattel worth $94,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

