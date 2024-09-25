Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $94,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LW opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

