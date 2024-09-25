Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.87% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $94,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

