American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.77% of American Woodmark worth $95,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.