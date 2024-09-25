Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,434,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $94,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

