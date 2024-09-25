Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.27 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,564 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Las Vegas Sands worth $92,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

