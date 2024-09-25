Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 707,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Xerox worth $97,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $17,470,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $8,466,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Xerox by 282.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 353,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 261,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Performance

Xerox stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.