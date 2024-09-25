Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.30% of Glacier Bancorp worth $97,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,539,000 after buying an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 308,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.