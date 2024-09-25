Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.70

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.70 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 5568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.
About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
