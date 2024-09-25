Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.64

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 183,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 386,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

