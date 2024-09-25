Currys (LON:CURY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.55

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.55 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.12), with a volume of 28214518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.40 ($1.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Currys to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.27) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 92 ($1.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Currys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 91.80 ($1.23).

Get Currys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CURY

Currys Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Currys

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £944.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4,177.50 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Currys news, insider Alex Baldock sold 258,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £209,654.73 ($280,737.45). In other Currys news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($39,100.16). Also, insider Alex Baldock sold 258,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.08), for a total value of £209,654.73 ($280,737.45). Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.